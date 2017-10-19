Any idiot can nurse presidential ambition – A Plus to Asiedu Nketia

Asiedu Nketia and Musician A Plus <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508372972_668_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Musician and sympathizer of the New Patriotic (NPP), Kwame Asare Obeng better known as A Plus has used the words of Chief Scribe of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia against him.

Mr Asiedu Nketia prior to the 2016 election petition, was reported to have dared the then NPP to go to court if they were dissatisfied with the outcome of the polls.

The quote “any idiot can go to court in a democracy” therefore became synonymous to the NDC leader who during a recent interview said he was ready to be the next President of Ghana.

“I am ready to lead the NDC in the 2020 general elections. Who will not be happy when called upon to be the President of Ghana” he said.

It is not clear if he has any intention of joining the tall list of presidential hopefuls on the ticket of the party for 2020.

But the musician in a rather sarcastic way said:”Any Idiot can go to court in a democracy” Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia – 2016.2017 General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Kwadwo Asiedu Nketia popularly known as ‘General Mosquito’, has made known his intentions of becoming the next president of Ghana. Me – 2017. Any idiot can have intentions in a democracy ~Its me Kwame~”

قالب وردپرس

Comments