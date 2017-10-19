Agyepong, Afoko, others can’t be reinstated now – FF Anto replies NPP group

General News of Thursday, 19 October 2017

The suspended General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Kwabena Agyei Agyapong cannot be reinstated in the immediate future according to the First Vice Chairman of the party, Frederic Freduah Anto.

“He is still a member of the party but he cannot be reinstated to take back his position as General Secretary of the party”, he said

“If he is reinstated now, he will take the General Secretary position from John Boadu who led us to victory in the 2016 polls and that is my difficulty here”, the First Vice Chairman revealed on Nhyira FM’s morning show.

Some Polling Station Executives of the party are calling for the reinstatement of the suspended General Secretary and other national executives ahead of the party’s national delegate’s conference somewhere next year.

At a press conference, the group stated that Mr. Kwabena Agyei Agyapong and Mr. Sammy Crabbe, the Second Vice Chairman of the party have conducted themselves well and need to be reinstated to that back their offices.

“I do not see why someone will sit in his comfort telling National Executives of the party to reinstate them. We have not thought of it in any of our meetings”, Mr. Frederic Fredua Anto told host Kofi Asante Enning.

” Only NEC can decide and if any of them think they have conducted themselves well, they can write us for consideration”, he stated.