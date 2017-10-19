Addo-Danquah’s appointment dent on Akufo-Addo – Vitus Azeem

General News of Thursday, 19 October 2017

Anti-Corruption Campaigner, Vitus Azeem has said the promotion of ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah as the acting Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service is unfortunate and a dent on president Akufo-Addo’s anti-corruption stance.

ACP Addo-Danquah was recently implicated in the A-Plus corruption saga which rocked the Flagstaff House after she was heard in a leaked audio suggesting that a report on the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff – Asenso Boakye and Abu Jinapor – was concocted to exonerate the two government officials.

She later claimed that the controversial musician had doctored the audio to tarnish her reputation. She replaces COP Bright Oduro, after he had been asked to go on leave.

Commenting on the development, the former GII boss said the appointment pooh-poohs the president’s fight against corruption.

“..That calls for concern. That’s worrying especially coming from the president who has pledged, informing Ghanaians that he is going to fight corruption. So, it is definitely a worry,” he said.

“I think that the president should take a second look at what he has done otherwise the politicians will have their way and that’s the unfortunate part of the fight against corruption in this country,” he added.

Meanwhile, COP Oduro has told Starr Midday News that his successor is qualified to hold the fort at the CID even though he believes he was wrongly asked to proceed on leave.