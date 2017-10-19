ACP Tiwaa Addo-Danquah appointed CID Boss

Deputy CID boss ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah has been appointed as the acting Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

She replaces COP Bright Oduro, who has been asked to proceed on his terminal leave, pending his retirement in January next year.

An internal memo sighted by Kasapafmonline.com stated that ACP Addo-Danquah’s appointment takes immediate effect.

It will be recalled that ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah was implicated in the infamous corruption saga at the seat of government.

She was heard in a leaked audio-tape suggesting that a Police report on the two deputy Chiefs of Staff – Asenso Boakye and Abu Jinapor – who musician A-Plus smeared them with corruption claims, was cooked to exonerate the two officials.