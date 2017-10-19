ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah will deliver – Former CID Boss

General News of Thursday, 19 October 2017

The immediate past Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Police Service, COP Bright Oduro, has expressed confidence in his deputy ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, who steps into his shoes.

COP Oduro, who has served in the service for 29 years has been ordered to proceed on leave two months ahead of his mandatory retirement in January 2018. The Inspector General of Police David Asante-Apeatu has appointed ACP Addo-Danquah to act.

ACP Addo-Danquah was recently implicated in the A-Plus corruption saga which rocked the Flagstaff House after she was heard in a leaked audio suggesting that a report on the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff – Asenso Boakye and Abu Jinapor – was concocted to exonerate the two government officials. She later claimed that the controversial musician had doctored the audio to tarnish her reputation.

Speaking to Starr News’ Naa Deedei Tettey on the Starr Mid-Day News Thursday, COP Oduro said his deputy is highly competent to man the Department, exonerating her from any wrongdoing in the A-Plus case.

“That case was dealt with and we didn’t see anything wrong against the two deputy chiefs of staff,” COP Oduro emphasized, adding: “She [ACP) Addo-Danquah] is good and she can do the job.”

However, the former Crime Officer in the Greater Accra region advised the hierarchy of the Ghana Police Service to consider promoting the new CID boss.

“I think the issue is about her rank. They should find a way of promoting her,” COP Oduro suggested.

COP Oduro has, however, expressed misgivings over his marching orders from the Service.

“Whoever has taken that decision has not given me a hearing apart from in June thereabout, when I spoke to the deputy Minister of Interior about it, otherwise no one has spoken to me on it,” he said and added his removal was premised on “complete misinformation and peddling of falsehood against him.”