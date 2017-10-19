1-D-1-W: Warehouses to have labs, solar panels

Business News of Thursday, 19 October 2017

The Coordinator of the One-District-One-Factory and the One-District-One-Warehouse programmes, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has revealed that the warehouses to be built under the programme will be powered by solar energy.

Also, the warehouses, she said, will have laboratories to provide scientific approach to storing farm produce.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, October 18 launched the first warehouse under the programme in Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

The President, during the launch, said among other things that “…this will not only minimize post-harvest losses” but “will help address poor farming practices”.

He continued: “It will further address the challenges of pricing,” adding: “Government will accelerate the construction of the warehouse and be equipped with the right tools.”

Speaking on this in an interview with Chief Jerry Forson, host of Ghana Yensom on Accra 100.5FM on Thursday, October 19, Ms Hawa Koomson said: “The launch of the warehouse clearly shows the desire of the President to fulfil his promises to uplift the living standards of the people of this country.

“These warehouses will go a long way to assist farmers store their produces that would have otherwise gone waste.”

“These warehouses will have laboratories in them, and they are also going to be powered by solar energy,” she added.