Young entrepreneurs to engage NEIP

2017-10-17

The communication director of Ghana Chamber Of Young Entrepreneurs (GCYE), Mr. Emmanuel Ayimah has hinted that, the union as part of its’ monthly hub activities will be engaging National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP) on 31st October, 2017 at Africana Hotel, Hatso.

The National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP) is a flagship policy initiative of the government of Ghana with the primary objective of providing an integrated national support for start-ups and small businesses. NEIP primarily focuses on providing business development services; startup incubators and funding for young businesses to enable them grow and become successful.

Mr. Ayimah stated that, it was necessary for the youth to engaged NEIP because NEIPs’ core focus is the youth and startups. He indicated that the program will give the youth the opportunity to ask questions and have their concern addressed. The program will also allow NEIP to tell the youth and Ghana their plans so far and how the youth can benefit from their services.

He called on the over 6000 members of the union and all young entrepreneurs to take part in this very important program.

“To conclude, I want my colleague youth and the general public to note that there will be more of such forums with relevant government and private organizations. It is our aim that we bring the young entrepreneurs closer to these institutions for them to benefit from. To the corporate bodies who will want to use our monthly hub activities to engaged over 1000 young business owners, our doors are open. They can come in and partner with us. We are always ready to support” he settled.