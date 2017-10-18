We’re all corrupt – Kennedy Agyapong confesses

General News of Wednesday, 18 October 2017

After several months of spirited defense and denial, New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Hon Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has finally admitted, President Akufo-Addo’s “war” on corruption is an illusion as he says; “there is no incorruptible person in Ghana”.

Perhaps, overwhelmed by the level of corruption in the ten-month old Akufo-Addo administration, the maverick politician has suddenly backtracked on his long held view that there are incorruptible persons in Ghana, usually citing President Akufo-Addo as an example.

The loudmouth Assin Central legislature may not be the only one disappointed, as increasing reported cases of alleged corruption in the infant Akufo-Addo government is forcing other admirers of the President such as former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rev Prof Emmanuel Martey to openly express displeasure with the President for reneging on his promise to fight the canker.

Subtly reprimanding the president for remaining silent on the avalanche of reported cases of sleaze in his government, the unrepentant backer of Mr Akufo-Addo said, the NPP government has been less responsive to recent corruption scandals in the country.

While both Rev. Prof. Martey and Hon. Kennedy Agyapong have consistently touted President Akufo-Addo’s incorruptible credentials, that accolade appears waning very fast following numerous scandalous revelations.

Hon Kennedy Agyapong made the admission on Adom FM’s Badwam program when he was challenged by Managing Editor of the The aL-hAJJ, Alhaji Bature Iddrisu to name “a single person in Ghana who is not corrupt.”

Short of identifying a single individual to name to contradict The aL-hAJJ’s Managing Editor’s long held view, the acerbic-tongue legislator eventually acquiesced to the assertion that all “Ghanaians, from the President to the last man on the street of Ghana are corrupt.”

Alhaji Bature has on countless occasions pestered the Assin Central MP with claims that “all Ghanaians are corrupt, including himself who has carved a niche, making corruption allegation against persons he disagrees with.

Until recently, Kennedy Agyapong has been among loudmouth politicians especially within NPP who believed not all Ghanaians are corrupt, an assertion he has defended to the hilt.

However, when he was pushed to point out one person who in his opinion is incorruptible, Hon Agyapong gave up on his stance, almost throwing his hands in despair wondering how the canker could be stopped.

The NPP MP’s present position contradicts President Akufo-Addo’s much vaunted cliché, “I’m not corrupt, will not be corrupt and will never be corrupt.”

Hon Agyapong, a close pal of President Akufo-Addo, who has variously vouched for the president’s principled disposition, was this time unable to cite him (Akufo-Addo) among persons not tainted with corruption when dared.

Prof Martey, speaking at a recent public lecture on corruption in Kumasi said, though President Akufo-Addo presented himself as anticorruption crusader during the 2016 election, he is yet to prove his corruption fighting mettle after taking over the leadership of the country.

Commenting on alleged corruption scandal at MASLOC, Prof Martey said “time will tell us whether this is yellow journalism or fake news but if you want to order Fiat cars, why would you go to a third party? Government shouldn’t be quiet over some of these things. They should quickly come and tell us because silence means consent.”

“Let us not allow corruption in the system any longer especially when during the campaign he was seen as incorruptible whereas the other candidate was seen sitting down with a brother bribing somebody, giving cars and cash to tarnish the reputation of the opponent,” he said.

He blasted the President for his large-size government; “a large Government means large corruption. So we should have a constitutional direction. I said clearly that what has been proven, the NPP appointees have begun showing signs of corruption.”

The President’s anti-corruption accolade has further been punctured by his decision to sack the Director General of Criminal Investigations Department, COP Bright Oduro over what is believed to be his “handling” of the A-Plus and the two deputy chiefs of staff scandal.

COP Bright Oduro’s second in command, ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, who was neck deep in the A-Plus/Deputy Chiefs of Staff saga in an alleged attempt to conceal corruption, has been tasked to act as Director General of CID, according to a report in the Daily Guide newspaper.

These happenings, many say, explains why Kennedy Agyapong and others are given up on President Akufo-Addo’s incorruptible tag, particularly so, when he (Kennedy Agyapong) has accused some officials in government and at the Flagstaff House of corruption.

The NPP MP early this year snatched headlines of many media houses when he alleged that some officials at the seat of government have been extorting $20000 from investors who want to see the President.

He also launched scathing attack on Communication Minister, Ursula Owusu Ekufful over alleged underhand dealings involving the award of contract to a foreign company for the yet-to-be rolled out printing of ID cards by the National Identification Authority.