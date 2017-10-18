U-17 World Cup: Eric Ayiah reveals admiration for Ronaldo

Eric Ayiah, Black Starlets captain <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508320887_339_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Captain of the Black Starlets Eric Ayiah has disclosed his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo and says he would emulate him to aid in his development as a player.

The 17-year-old Charity Stars poacher has been one of the star performers for the Black Starlets at the ongoing FIFA U-17 World Cup being staged in India and scored two of Ghana’s four goals in the tournament.

According to Ayiah, the reigning world’s best player is a complete player and really works hard and performs so many wonders on on the field of play.

“He’s the complete package and he works really hard in training to improve his game. He does some amazing things in matches. I hope I can follow in his footsteps,” he told FIFA.com

The highly rated striker is expected to lead the two-time world champions in the round of 16 when they face off against Niger in Wednesday’s encounter slated for DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

at 11:30GMT.

قالب وردپرس

Comments