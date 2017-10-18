Tullow Ghana wins Best HR management award

Business News of Wednesday, 18 October 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

Tullow Ghana Limited (TGL) was awarded the Best Human Resource (HR) Management Company

Tullow Ghana Limited (TGL) has been awarded the Best Human Resource (HR) Management Company in Energy and Natural Resources sector at the recent HR Focus awards held at the State Banquet Hall in Accra.

The Awards ceremony, which is held every two years and organised by the HR Focus Magazine, a subsidiary of L’aine Services, a leading HR consultancy company in Ghana, recognises and honours organisations which have built up tradition in human resource management best practices.

A release issued in Accra and copied to the GNA on Tuesday said the selection process for the award involved a rigorous process where potential awardee companies, following submission of nomination forms, went through several stages of reviews including one on one presentations to the Awards Technical Committee to justify why they should be considered.

Since it started operations in Ghana, TGL continues to identify and implement strategies and policy to drive its commitment to be the best place to work, and that had contributed to the many awards the company was being rewarded with by various reputable institutions and organisations.

Ms Irene Asare, the HR Director at TGL, said, “We are very excited to have been recognised in this manner. This award is a testament of our commitment to be the employer of choice in the oil and gas industry and provide the best place for our employees.

“We look forward to winning the other categories TGL was nominated for at the next awards ceremony.”

The award was received on behalf of the company by Ms Asare and Ms Cynthia Lumor, the Director for External Affairs and Social performance.