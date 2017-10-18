Teachers issue 1-week ultimatum to government

General News of Wednesday, 18 October 2017

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT) – GH, have given government a one-week ultimatum to address issues concerning their salary arrears.

In a letter dated 17th October, 2017 addressed to the Finance Minister, cited by ClassFMonline.com, the teachers said: “We refer to our letter dated 21st June, 2017 and subsequent meetings that followed on the subject matter above and regret that the concerns raised have been left unaddressed to date.”

According to them, in the said meeting, the stakeholders agreed in principle to commence the validation exercise of teachers for payment of salary arrears on 11th September, 2017, for which notices were sent to members across the country.

They are added that in addition to the resolution of the meeting, it was agreed that 65013 forms were to be validated in 88 days.

However, they said they are amazed that “as we write and one month down the line, no action has been taken to commence the exercise and we see this as a deliberate ploy and betrayal of good faith in dealing with the matter”.

For them, “the circumstances in which we find ourselves, it would be extremely difficult for the leadership to restrain our members from expressing their anger in forms that may affect the sanctity of the school environment”.

They are therefore calling on the government to address their concerns within the stipulated period or they will be forced to use other channels to seek redress.