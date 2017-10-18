Pupils risk their lives waiting for President Outarra at a filling station

General News of Wednesday, 18 October 2017

2017-10-18

Ivorian president, Alassane Outtarra was in Ghana for a two-day presidential visit to boost bilateral talks on trade and other crucial developments.

The welcome of the Ivorian President saw Ghanaians join in their numbers to greet him with loud cheers as both presidents waved at them in elation.

But the entire welcome ceremony of the Ivorian president has been somewhat marred when students were made to abandon their classes to line up on the major streets of Accra in anticipation of the presidential entourage.

A report was made of how some pupils of the La Yahoshua JHS had to sit at the 37 Total Fuel Station next to the Golden Tulip Hotel.

According to the report by a reporter from Metro TV, Gabriel Obodai Torgbor; “after the Presidents’ passing, an attendant of the Total fuel station had to buy sachet water for them because organisers, from what I gathered, did not offer them any.”

So far, the motive behind the lining up of students on the streets to welcome a president is yet to be unraveled as a large section of Ghanaians continue to lash out at government for such a move.

The president was on a two day visit to the country to explore avenues of investment and deepen bilateral talks with president Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo.

The presidential visit by Alassane Ouattara comes in the wake of the unprecedented ITLOS ruling which has seen Ghana win its rights to the disputed maritime border between both countries which has dragged over the past 3 to 4 years.