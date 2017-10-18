Prestea Huni-Valley DCE commends ‘national sanitation exercise’

General News of Wednesday, 18 October 2017

Source: Daniel Kaku

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Prestea Huni-Valley District of the Western Region, Hon. Mozart Kwaku Owu, has found a delight in the well-organised clean-up exercise by the Assembly in the principal streets of Prestea.

The clean-up exercise took place on Sunday October 15, 2017 as part of the Assembly’s vision to fight against epidemic diseases.

Speaking to the media after the exercise, Hon Mozart Owu stressed that his is much impressed over the courageous effort put up by the youth and all the people involved in the exercise and he added that although the National Sanitation Day has went down the drain but he knows for sure that it will be restored.

He further stated that the Assembly will provide the needed logistics available for such such important activities to support whenever there is such an exercise.

Hon. Mozart added that they are going to put in place measures to remove the various damaged vehicles which are packed alongside the streets, and also the traders who have been using the road as their trading centers to a well designed particular location.

Speaking exclusively with Energy FM news’ reporter, Nanaba Boakye Ansah, the District Police Commander of Prestea Huni-Valley District, Sup. Joseph Atsu Dzinaku also added that the action of the youth was superb, and they will support the exercise in terms of security aspect anytime the Assembly embark on such an important exercise.

He recommended that it should be continues to keep Prestea and its surroundings clean and hygienic to avoid any disease.