President launches 1-District 1-Warehouse Project

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has launched the first warehouse under the One-District-One-Warehouse programme.

It is recalled that Mr Akufo-Addo said at Goaso in the Brong Ahafo Region on Wednesday, 19 April at the launch of the Planting for Food and Jobs programme that his government was going to build one warehouse in each of the 216 districts across the country.

“Government intends to construct a 1000 metric tonne capacity warehouse in each of the 216 districts. The purpose of these warehouses will be to handle produce as well as to store the anticipated surpluses under the Planting for Food and Jobs campaign,” he said.

Accordingly, the President on Wednesday, October 18 launched the first warehouse in Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

The President during the launch said among other things that, “…this will not only minimize post-harvest losses” but “will help address poor farming practices”.

He continued: “It will further address the challenges of pricing,” adding: “Government will accelerate the construction of the warehouse and be equipped” with the right tools.

