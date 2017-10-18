Police escort team kills Fulani armed robber at Atebubu/Amantin

Police officers who were escorting traders from Sunyani to Yeji in the Brong Ahafo region have killed one suspected Fulani highway robber during a gun battle after they attempted to stop and rob the traders who were travelling with the Metro Mass bus around 2am Tuesday.

The incident happened at Bresuoano Police barrier heading towards Amantin.

The Atebubu/Amantin District Police Commander Supt. Edward Konyel who confirmed the incident said the masked armed robbers began shooting when they saw the bus approaching, but the police officers who where also on the bus started returning fire.

In the process, one of the armed robbers died, while the rest escaped into a nearby bush.

Supt. Edward Konyel appealed to the residents in the district to be vigilant and support the police with information as the police officers numerical strength is inadequate to effectively clamp down on the armed robbers.