Persons with disabilities call for more social inclusion

General News of Wednesday, 18 October 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-10-18

The group called for more involvement and information on national issues that affected them <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508366001_160_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The four groups that form the Ghana Federation of Disabilities Organisations have called for more inclusiveness as a measure of making their lives and living worthwhile.

The group made up of the Blind, deaf, special needs and dumb were all not happy about the lack of rehabilitation centres across the Region in particular to give them integrated skills for their career, emotional and holistic development.

At an advocacy meeting organised by the Friends of the Nation, an NGO, to educate them on the Ghana Disability Act, the group expressed shock at some of the provisions as affected people did not even know the content of the Act.

They also called for more involvement and information on national issues that affected them.

Mr James Kofi Osei, Regional Chairman of the Ghana Union of the Blind expressed disappointment at the behaviour of state actors, individuals and companies for not abiding by the dictates of the disability Act even though the ten years moratorium to ensure social inclusion especially on public facilities had elapsed.

The Act promulgated in 2006, has some provisions such as ” rebate on taxes for people who employ disabled, free import by people with disabilities, creation of rehabilitation centres, transportation, education and health ” , but the dictates were yet to function as many institutions had not made serious commitment to them.

He said the lack of Legislative Instrument (LI) to back the Act was also a major huddle impeding the enforcement of the Act.

Mr Osei was of the view that disability issues must be incorporated into the District Medium Term Development Plan so that pertinent issues affecting them were addressed.

Mr Solomon Ampofo, Project Coordinator with the Friends of the Nation said the NGO had taken up the project to ensure that the public was aware of the provisions and support in its realisation.

Mr Albert Ababioo, Regional Manager of the Association of Ghana Industries called for constant engagement among the federation and the AGI to explore more business opportunities to better their lives.