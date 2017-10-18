Oxfam and affiliates complete merger process

Business News of Wednesday, 18 October 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, lauded the merger.

Oxfam in Ghana and its affiliate organisations in the country have completed a merger process to operate under one management with one country strategy to position it as a more agile and result-oriented one.

The merger process, which began in 2015, saw Oxfam America, Oxfam Great Britain and Oxfam Denmark (IBIS), which operated in the country, come under the One Oxfam umbrella to be known as Oxfam in Ghana.

Mr Hamza Tijani, Country Director of Oxfam in Ghana, who spoke during the launch of the organisation in Tamale on Tuesday, said the coming together of all Oxfam organizations in the country would ensure intelligent use of resources to scale up its interventions.

Mr Tijani said the merger would also ensure unity of purpose in terms of bidding for projects as well as a strong team to position the organisation to handle large volumes of projects and funds.

He explained that Oxfam in Ghana’s programmes, include; advocacy in the areas of inequality in health and education, extractive industry governance and economic justice to ensure improved quality of life for the citizenry.

Mr Salifu Saeed, Northern Regional Minister lauded the merger saying it offered great benefits in terms of scope and work to be done by Oxfam in Ghana to benefit the people.

Mr Saeed also commended Oxfam in Ghana for its interventions saying they were in line with government’s strategy to develop the country and improve living conditions of the people.

Vogu-Naa Mohammed Bawah, Paramount Chief of Vogu Traditional Area, who made a presentation on the role of civil society organisations (CSOs) in the country’s development, commended CSOs for their immense contributions to the development of the country