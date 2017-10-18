Otiko Djaba, others to speak at KNUST GRASAG forum

General News of Wednesday, 18 October 2017

Gender Minister, Otiko Afisa Djaba is expected to share her experience with students at a forum organised by the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) chapter of the Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana, (GRASAG).

The forum under the theme, ‘Today’s Graduate; Exploring Numerous Opportunities’ will come off on Saturday at the College of Science auditorium on KNUST campus.

It aims at exposing postgraduates, undergraduates, and students from second cycle institutions to available opportunities in the country.

This year’s event which is organized under the auspices of the GRASAG Women’s Commission features prominent people and business experts.

Organisers have expressed optimism the speakers will open participants’ eyes to the numerous opportunities that exist and how they will be able to make use of them.

The Gender Minister, Otiko Afisa Djaba is one of the many people to speak at the programme.

Other prominent personalities who will be gracing the forum include the Provost of the College of Science at KNUST, Prof Ibok Nsa Oduro and Dean of Faculty of Education of the University of Development Studies (UDS), Prof. Agnes Atia Apusigah, Mrs.

Also in attendance will be Lydia Bediako Asare of Ecobank Ghana; Dr Abdul Samed Sulemana and Founder of Executive Director of Excellent Leadership Group, Daniel Osei Tuffour.