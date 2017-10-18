NPP will accept Prof Martey’s criticism in good faith – Nana B

General News of Wednesday, 18 October 2017

2017-10-18

The Deputy Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS), Henry Nana Boakye says the NPP government led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo–Addo will pay heed to the wise counsel from the former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church, Reverend Prof. Emmanuel Martey.

“We all as a party if truth be told respect Prof. Martey. He has been a good adviser to us. He said this with a good heart”. Nana B stated

He further affirmed that the NPP will take his (Prof. Martey’s ) caution seriously unlike how the opposition National Democratic Congress would have handled the issue.

Over the weekend, the Former Moderator, called for a constitutional direction to streamline the size of government in the country. He described the government size as outrageously large indicating that it will breed corruption adding that some NPP appointees have begun signs of corruption.

“We all know that the present government, NPP there are corrupt appointees, corrupt appointees and our president should be careful. Here, just a week or so the NPP Regional Organizer, Boateng who went about collecting monies to give government jobs…..when he was caught he said he will pay the money. But before he was caught he had been appointed a position at Metro Mass Transit, now you could imagine if such a person goes to the Metro Mass area. It is a matter of time we shall catch them one after the other”

He further cautioned that government must prioritize issues of corruption and ensure a vigorous fight against the menace if positive results are to be seen.

However, Nana Boakye popularly known as Nana B on Nhyira Fm in Kumasi said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will accept Prof. Martey’s criticisms as an advice to the government in good faith. “This shows the difference between the NDC and the NPP”. He claimed

“We should clearly distinguish that story from any planned or fabricated story from the NDC”. He advised his party members.

“If his caution had gone to the NDC, he would have been slapped with heaps of several comments”. Nana B stressed.