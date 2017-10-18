MTN, UNICEF sign MOU to support Agoo project

Business News of Wednesday, 18 October 2017

One of Ghana’s leading mobile network providers, MTN Ghana, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to renew its partnership with UNICEF to affirm its commitment of brightening the lives of customers and Ghanaians to receive essential information through Agoo on health and social issues.

Speaking at the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, Bless Sefenu Agordjo, Senior Manager of Product and services, MTN Ghana stated that MTN and UNICEF’s partnership will afford Ghanaians the opportunity to call and receive responses to their queries in critical moments during health epidemics.

The initiative which began in 2015 was established to bring relief, alleviate the fear and anxiety of Ghanaians during the outbreak of the Ebola disease and Cholera.

Two years on, the service has grown and proven successful. Over 2000 calls are received daily since last 2016.

In the light of the success of this partnership, MTN Ghana is continuing its partnership with UNICEF by adding another 2 years to ensure that Ghanaians continue to receive essential information through Agoo health and social issues.

“We are renewing this partnership for another two years to affirm MTN’s commitment of brightening the lives of our customers and to ensure Ghanaians to receive essential information through Agoo on health and social issues” Bless Sefenu Agordjo, Senior Manager of Product and services, MTN Ghana

“We are in the digital age and this partnership resonates with MTN’s vision of leading the delivery of a bold new digital world. customer will have ample time to concentrate on their business rather than spending lots of time having to physically go to see a professional” he added

This year’s partnership has an addition of Social protection to the already existing information on Malaria, Avian Influenza, Cholera, Meningitis, Ebola, and Tuberculosis among others. Children and the youth can also benefit from tips on sanitation among others.

MTN customers can access the service by calling the toll-free number 5100 whilst non-MTN users can be served by calling 0540118999.