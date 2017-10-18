MindFreedom Ghana expanding mental healthcare education to traditional healing centres

General News of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-10-17

MindFreedom Ghana has entered into a partnership with Human Rights Advocacy Centre to enhance quality access to mental healthcare to persons with mental disabilities desperately seeking attention in traditional health centres under inhumane conditions.

The pro mental health organisation which is affiliated to MindFreedom International is working to introduce series of evidenced-based activities to improve understanding of widespread human rights abuses suffered by mental health patients in the country’s traditional centres.

“Some of the activities to be organized are research, training for community psychiatric nurses, community outreaches and development of regulatory framework,” MindFreedom Ghana Executive Secretary Dan Taylor told the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday.

He said a grant has been secured from STAR-Ghana, a funding organization based in the country, to implement the two and half year project entitled: “Promoting quality access to Mental Healthcare and the Rights of Persons with Mental Disabilities in Traditional Mental Health Centres in Ghana”.

“To be implemented nationwide, the activities will be centred in two selected districts throughout the ten regions of Ghana,” Taylor said



The project seeks to also support the development of specific standards and procedures or protocols for regulating the treatment of persons with mental disabilities at traditional mental health centres

It is expected to contribute to the improvement and enforcement of the law on the treatment of persons with mental disabilities in traditional mental health centres

Mr Taylor added that looking at the seriousness of mental health conditions in Ghana, the scheme was envisaged to address stigma surrounding mental health and persons with mental disabilities and recognition as a medical condition in the country.

“The overall outcome of the project is the improvement of mental healthcare and services in traditional mental health settings in Ghana,” he said.

MindFreedom public education expansionary activities add credence to the huge work required in Ghana’s mental health sector, which experts say has not been given proper attention by the state in areas of provision of medications and regulatory framework to mitigate stigmatization and wanton abuse of people with psychosocial disorders.

Last week, Ghanaian officials were pressured to ensure adequate funding for mental health services as a crucial step to eliminating the widespread practice of shackling and other abuses against people with psychosocial disabilities.

On the eve of world mental health day, October 10, 2017, a coalition of nongovernmental organisation called on Ghana’s Finance Minister to set up a levy to support the country’s mental health services stipulated in the 2012 mental health Act.

The coalition included: BasicNeeds Ghana, MindFreedom Ghana, Mental Health Society of Ghana, Law and Development Associates, Human Rights Advocacy Centre, Christian Health Association of Ghana, Human Rights Watch, CBM, Disability Rights Advocacy Fund, Anti-torture Initiative and Former UN Special Rapporteur on Torture Juan Mendez.

“People in Ghana resort to shackling people with psychosocial disabilities because they have no alternatives,” Peter Yaro, Executive Director of BasicNeeds was quoted in a statement.

“It’s now been five years since the passage of the mental health act and it is high time for the government to invest in community based mental health services so people with psychosocial disabilities can get the support they want, instead of ending up in shackles,” he added.