Massive transfers hit Police Service; 39 officers affected

Inspector General of Police, David Asante-Apeatu has effected another set of transfers under his administration involving 39 senior officers.

In a release issued and signed on Tuesday, he disclosed that DCOP /Mr Samuel Monney who was Director in Charge of Police Workshop in Accra has been moves to the Position of Director in charge of Financial Institutions /Guard and Diplomatic Directorate at the Police Headquarters.

DCOP /Mr K. Dwumour Berchie, Deputy Commander /GPCSC is now the new Director S/Workshop in the Ashanti Region.

