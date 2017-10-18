Manual re-registration of NDC members the way to go – Anyidoho

General News of Wednesday, 18 October 2017

Source: primenewsghana.com

2017-10-18

The decision by the National Executive Committee [NEC] of the National Democratic Congress to bring back the manual system of registration of party members will satisfy the wish of majority members of the party.

That’s according to the Deputy General Secretary of NDC Koku Anyidoho,

Acting on the decision of NEC and recommendations of the Kwesi Botchway’s committee report for a re-introduction of a manual system as demanded by the party faithful’s, the leadership of NDC will from November to December 2017 re-register all members of the party with a manual system.

Speaking to the media at the party’s headquarters in Accra, Koku Anyidoho said the manual system will bring transparency to the party and will give credible data for future biometric registration.