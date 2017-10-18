LIVESTREAMING: Launch of Digital Property Address System

play videoThe launch of the Digital Property Address System ongoing at Accra International Conference Centre <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508336794_554_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The launch of the national digital Property Address System, which is expected to make it easier to find locations in the country and boost emergency service delivery is ongoing at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The system is location-based and it is expected to provide an effective means of addressing every location and place in the country, including undeveloped parcels of land, using an information technology application (app).

The app will generate a unique code for every property or location in Ghana, using the Global Positioning System (GPS) technology.

A national address registry will be imbedded into the system to enable individuals to validate their home and business addresses for easy direction and identification purposes.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia are expected to grace the launch of the system.

