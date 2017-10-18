LIVE UPDATES: Ghana 1-0 Niger (FIFA U-17 World Cup)

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 October 2017

The Black Starlets of Ghana are pushing for a qualifying berth to the quarterfinals of the ongoing FIFA U-17 tournament in India, but standing in their way are familiar foes Niger.

The West African neighbors face off this morning (Wednesday, October 18) at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

Ghana topped Group A, ahead of Colombia, USA and India, to qualify to the 1/16 stage of the competition and will play Niger in an all-African affair. Niger qualified as one of the best third-placed teams in the tournament.

The all-African knock-out stage between the Black Starlets and the Menas of Niger is expected to live up to expectation as both countries would be meeting for the fourth time this year.

The Black Starlets played the Menas in a double-header, as part of preparations for the African Championship earlier this year, with Ghana winning both games, and in a semi-final game in Gabon, Ghana won 6-5 in a penalty shoot-out.

With Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin is likely to maintain the same team that played against India, with a back four consisting of Najeeb Yakubu, Gideon Mensah, Owusu Bismark and Rashid Alhassan. The team would seek to consolidate the defence to thwart any pressure from Niger, who are making their debut appearance in any FIFA organised competition.

