Lands Commission goes digital to cut delays, corruption

Business News of Wednesday, 18 October 2017

2017-10-18

As part of government’s digital Ghana agenda, the Lands Commission has hinted that it is near the completion of a digital system that promises to cut delays and corruption in the land administration processes.

The upcoming digital system, dubbed the Ghana Enterprise Land Information System (GELIS), is one of the key interventions designed to reduce the turnaround time, bureaucracies and corruption in the system.

This came to light during a one-day familiarization visit of the Lands Commission by an eleven-member Ugandan government delegation to learn from the digitalized systems at the Commission.

The delegation had the opportunity to learn from the commission’s best practices, including the streamlined land acquisition and registration processes, as well as the effectiveness of laws and policies for land administration and land management.

Executive Secretary of the Commission, Dr. Wilfred K. Anim Odame, took the delegation through the core operations of the Lands Commission and highlighted the vision of the commission to become a center of excellence for land service delivery.

He said GELIS is a platform that will digitize the operations of the commission and cut delays significantly, adding that “for example, land title registration will be reduced to a turnaround time of thirty (30) days under the GELIS.”

Odame said despite the many challenges, the Lands Commission has been able to chalk some successes by way of internal funds generation.

Meanwhile, Deputy Executive Secretary, Corporate Services, Jones Ofori Boadu noted that the Clients Service Access Units of the Commission has effectively reduced the inefficiencies involved in land document processing and consequently prevented illicit extortion of money from customers.

He said that has contributed to the upsurge in the Commission’s internally generated funds (IGF).

The heads of the various divisions also highlighted the key operational responsibilities of their divisions and the best practices that have positively affected the progress of the commission.

The leadership of the commission also discussed issues of government acquisitions (small and large scale compulsory acquisitions), land valuation, corruption, unlicensed operators and others things with the Ugandan delegation, led by Honorable Lady Justice Catherine Bamugemereire.

Chairman of the Lands Commission, Stephen Ayensu Ntim commended the Ugandan government for choosing Ghana as a model nation and assured them of quality information that will boost the effectiveness and efficiency of land administration and management in Uganda.

Hon. Lady Justice Catherine Bamugemereire expressed the appreciation of the government of Uganda for the opportunity to partner with Ghana in developing their land management systems.

She was particularly impressed with the fact that, despite the challenges faced, the lands commission had still chalked some successes worthy of emulation.

Lady Justice Bamugemereire was optimistic that, their visit will positively impact the development of their land management systems.

As part of their tour, the delegation will also be visiting other agencies under the Lands Ministry.