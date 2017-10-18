Kumasi group locks up Daily Guide office

The lock-up has left workers of the paper stranded <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508322148_407_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Kumasi Youth Association, a group in the Ashanti Region has locked up the office of private newspaper Daily Guide in protest to a publication by the paper which alleged that Asante monarch Otumfuo Osei Tutu II had been involved in money laundering.

The group has threatened not to open the office until the paper retracts the story and unreservedly apologises to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his subjects.

The lock-up has left workers of the paper stranded.

Prior to the lock-up, there had been statements issued by groups affiliated to the Ashanti Region warning the media to be circumspect in their reportage concerning the alleged money laundering case which was first reported by UK press.

It came to light when a staff of Ghana International Bank in the UK got sacked for depositing 350,000 pounds into the Asante monarch’s account without going through the necessary procedures for such deposits.

Mr Arthur had said the money was handed to him in cash by the Asante monarch.

قالب وردپرس

Comments