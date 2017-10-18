Kempinski Hotel awarded Best Business Hotel in Africa

Business News of Wednesday, 18 October 2017

Source: Adwoa Oduro

2017-10-18

Bulut Bagci, President of Executive Board of World Tourism Forum with General Manager, Manish Nambia <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508332379_417_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra, Ghana emerged as the ‘Best business hotel in Africa’ at this year’s World Tourism Forum Africa Summit. The one day event was well attended by major stakeholders in the tourism industry locally and internationally.

On receiving the award, General Manager, Mr Manish Nambiar explained that as a 5 star luxury hotel seeking to dominate the business travel market in West Africa, the Kempinski Accra team were elated because this award serves as a vote of confidence in the services and products offered by the hotel. He expressed his belief that the award will go a long way in showcasing the hotel internationally.

In a statement, The Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Honourable Catherine Afeku stated ‘’Kempinski Gold Coast City in Accra deserves this award totally.

As a sector minister, I have witnessed firsthand the professionalism and care taken by the staff and management to give guests the specials ‘AKWAABA’ in Ghana. The ministry salutes Kempinski on this feat and encourages them to continue the good job! Congratulations.’’

This is the first time any African country was chosen to host the event.



The World Tourism Forum Africa Summit is an international event that brings together, tourism industry players to shed light on Heritage Tourism, Tourism Investments, Adventure Tourism, Destination Management, and Online Tourism among others.

Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra is a luxury hotel creating distinctive experiences for guests by European luxury fused with African hospitality. The hotel features 269 rooms including 22 luxury suites and 2 presidential suites, an entry level room size of 50sqm: the largest in the city. Its location within the government/business district as well as 12 meeting and banqueting facilities make it a convenient destination for both business and conferences.

Over the past few years, the hotel has received several accolades such as the Luxury Facility of the Year by the Ghana Tourism Authority, Best Hotel in West Africa from ATQ commanding reverence and setting the standard for luxury hotels within the country.

Kempinski Hotels

Founded in Germany 120 years ago, Kempinski is tantamount with distinctive luxury. Located in many of the world’s most renowned cities and resorts, the Kempinski collection includes hotels built in grand manner, pace setting modern establishments and older hotels of individual charm.