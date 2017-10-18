John Paintsill pushes Stephen Sarfo to Kaizer Chiefs

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 October 2017

Berekum Chelsea striker Stephen Sarfo could sign for South African giants Kaizer as the Amakhosi seek to beef up their attack.

The Black Stars B striker has been on fire for his club in the domestic league netting 15 goals which has seen him on top for the league top scorer award.

Sarfo 23, has been a subject of interest from Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak but it is now evident that he might move outside the shores of Ghana to start a near career.

According to South African tabloid Kickoff on Thursday morning, former Ghana international and Kaizer Chiefs defender John Paintsill who hails from the same town with the striker has already recommended him to Club chairman Kaizer Matung and coach Steve Komphela with mini talks already started between the parties.

Kaizer Chief coach Steve Komphela had already revealed his interest in the dread-lock attacker after watching his exploits at the just ended WAFU tournament in which he scored four goals to win the golden boot.

“There is one striker within the best eleven players at WAFU and I wish I could mention his name but I know people will jump up and go and get him,” said Komphela in reference to Sarfo

“We are already on top of that. You got to be on top of your game and sometimes in football it is unfortunate that we cannot disclose everything. There are certain things that we do which we wish we could share with people but you cannot share because you know how it is.

“If you are selling fish and chips and you telling people that the best potato comes from Zuurbekom everybody will go and buy that potato from there. So you don’t tell them where the potato comes from but you keep telling them there are potatoes coming in for quality chips.”

Some clubs in the Gulf as well as Scandinavia and the MLS are also said to be interested in him.