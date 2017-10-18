Jackie Ankrah, Bernard Kelvin Clive to speak at 5th edition of ‘Hope 4 Life Tour’

General News of Wednesday, 18 October 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-10-18

Hope 4 Life Tour is a youth empowerment peogramme targeted at Senior High School students <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508353922_88_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ofori Panyin Senior High School will host the fifth edition of the acclaimed youth motivation, mentorship and networking event “Hope 4 Life Tour”, which is scheduled for 10:00 am on Saturday, October 21, 2017.

One year after St John’s Grammar in Accra hosted the fourth edition of Hope 4 Life Tour, the youth empowerment project makes a major stride with its first event outside the Greater Accra Region which is themed “The Revolutionary Mindset”.

According to creative house BEKOFI, organizers and managers of the youth empowerment project, all arrangements have been finalized with the school and students of Ofori Panyin SHS can expect the pearls of wisdom, career and personal development advice, together with the fun and entertainment that has been the mark of previous editions of Hope 4 Life Tour.

The speakers for the fifth edition will be the lovely media personality and musician Jackie Ankrah, and Ghana’s foremost personal branding coach and Amazon bestselling author, Bernard Kelvin Clive. This remarkable duo will inspire the students with their valuable personal experiences.

Entertaining the students will be the Multimedia Group broadcaster and music artiste Andy Dosty, spoken word genius Rhyme Sonny, and Project Fame star, Kesse.

Hope 4 Life Tour is a free youth motivation, grooming, mentorship and networking project sponsored by the World Bank which provides a platform for accomplished personalities to interact with and empower Ghanaian youth – especially senior high school students – helping them develop their careers and mindsets.

The fifth edition is also supported by Voltic Ghana Ltd, TV Africa, Oliv Radio, Brand E, Lancaster University Ghana, Daylight Impressions, Regard Post and PNM.