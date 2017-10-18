I never lied; Sammy Awuku, Kojo Yankson and co slept with me – Abena Korkor Addo

General News of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-10-17

play videoAbena Korkor Addo insists she had sexual intercourse with the over 40 men she named

After causing a stir over the weekend with wild allegations against NPP National Youth Organiser, Sammy Awuku, JoyFM morning show host Kojo Yankson and some other notable people, Abena Korkor has resurfaced to reaffirm her assertions.

The Former UCC student alleges that these personalities had sex with her as part of her journey of becoming a gynaecologist and sexual therapist adding that some clients paid between GH¢2,000 and GH¢3,000 per session.

Her latest outburst according to her is to set the records straight and categorically deny news making rounds that her allegations are cooked and untrue.

She also denies ever apologising for lying but stresses that she’s prepared to apologise if Sammy Awuku, Kojo Yankson, K.O.D, Giovani Caleb and others agree to open up on their involvement in the sexual activity and apologise.

On her Instagram wall, Abena Korkor said she was disappointed that people are accusing her of fabricating the story and urging her to retract it.

“They are not false allegations. I can’t live a lie. I can’t live with that I am sorry. A girl is sexually engaged and she has to apologise but the man who engaged her doesn’t. Maybe there should have been no apologies. I can’t live with that. The next time I say something everyone who think I am just crying wolf. No, I can’t live with that. We are all wrong and we all apologise if need be Why should I apologise for my manic episode. Who apologises for malaria, diabetes or hypertension” she wrote on her Instagram wall.

Abena Korkor in 2015 was in the news for releasing her naked photos and videos on social media. The then SRC presidential aspirant was reported to have had some mental issues resulting in her releasing nude visuals on social media.

NPP National Youth Organiser, Sammy Awuku has openly denied the story and expressed shock at the accusations.

He also threatened to sue Abena Korkor should she fail to retract the story or set the records straight with the truth.