Group to fight Addo-Danquah’s promotion

2017-10-18

Governance Watch, a civil society organisation, has said the promotion of Deputy Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, will diminish the public confidence in the Ghana Police Service.

To that end, the Executive Director of the organisation, Stephen Kwabena Attuh, has said his organisation will be petitioning the Inspector General of Police against the promotion.

ACP Tiwaa Addo Danqauh has been promoted to act as the CID boss, but Governance Watch has cast doubt over her credibility.

According to Governance Watch, ACP Tiwaa Addo-Danquah is yet to clear her name in the alleged A Plus doctored tape SAGA hence, she cannot act as CID boss.

Mr Attuh, while speaking in an interview with Chief Jerry Forson, host of Ghana Yensom on Accra 100.5FM on Wednesday, said: “We will petition the IGP and bring all these issues to him, we will add the tape under question and present it to the IGP.

“We are working on the petition, and we will make a copy available to the IGP. We will bring all these to the attention of the IGP.”

He added: “We believe her promotion will weaken the public confidence in the Ghana Police. How will people take it if she does any investigations? It is in the interest of the Ghana Police Service, the woman herself and the government that this matter is investigated.”