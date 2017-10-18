Government committed to poverty fight – Minister

General News of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

2017-10-17

The Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, has pledged government’s commitment to work assiduously with stakeholders, including traditional authorities, to eradicate poverty in the region.

According to the Minister, government has advanced plans to improve education and health systems to improve livelihood and ease the level of poverty.

He therefore called on Chiefs of the Owrenkyiman Traditional area to support supervision of workers in the area to achieve a desirable goal.

He made these remarks when he addressed a durbar of Chiefs at Assin Kushea in the Assin Municipality on October 16, 2017.

He assured that government would continuously support farmer’s to increase their farm produce.

Residents seized the opportunity to appeal to government to come to their aid. They want a factory to be sited in the area as part of government’s One-District-One-Factory programme.

Among others, farmers also appealed to government to increase fertilizer subsides in order to reduce its price from GHS80.00 to GHS40.00

A resident, Adama Frimpong, told Class News’ Maxwell Attah that his mother died at Kushea Clinic due to absence of oxygen. He, therefore, urged government to increase logistics supply to the health facilities in the locality.

On his part, the paramount chief of the Owrenkyiman Traditional Area, Ehunabobrim Nana Prah Agyensem VI, assured of an arable land for any agriculture related factory to be established in the district.