Girl, 4, battles for her life after rape

A four-year-old girl is currently battling for her life after she was defiled by an 18-year-old man, Kwabena, a farmer at Assin Adadientaim in the Assin south district of the Central region.

According to the mother of the victim, Monica Darkoh, the suspect came to their home and baited the victim with coconut when she had gone for a funeral.

The suspect who is currently on the run took the 4-year-old victim to a toilet facility near the village and defiled her. The victim who collapsed during the act is currently receiving treatment at the Assin Fosu Saint_Francis Hospital.

According to her, the suspect warned her not to shout during the act or inform anyone or else he will kill her.

The Police at Assin south is currently investigating in the incident.

