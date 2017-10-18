Ghana showcased at US$2.2 Trillion Toronto Stock Exchange

Business News of Wednesday, 18 October 2017

Source: http://www.canadaafrica.ca/

2017-10-18

Officials of the exchange expressed support for Ghana’s industrialization efforts <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508358363_756_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A high powered business delegation representing Ghana led by Ghana’s High Commissioner to Canada H.E. Ayikoi Otoo, CEO of Ghana’s Investment Promotion Center R. Yofi Grant, and senior officials of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Ghana Free Zones Board, together with other leading Ghanaian businesses yesterday October 17, 2017 rang the closing bell on the US$2.2 Trillion Toronto Stock Exchange.

The TSX, which raises nearly 60% of the total global capital investment in the mining, energy and natural resources sector of over US$5 Trillion, invited leading Ghanaian companies to consider cross-listing on the exchange.

Officials of the exchange expressed support for Ghana’s industrialization efforts and the ‘1-district-1-factory’ initiative, as well as the move to a Free Secondary School system to provide the necessary human capital base to industrialize Ghana.

The Ghana reception at the TSX Exchange, and a week-long investment promotion visit to Canada was ably organized by The Accra based Canada-Ghana Chamber of Commerce, which has over 100 corporate member in collaboration with the very influential Toronto based Canada-Africa Chamber of Business, which has as its members some of the largest global companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and leading captains of industry in Canada.

Assisting H.E. Otto and Mr Grant to ring the closing bell were senior representatives of The Canada-Ghana Chamber of Commerce, Mr Frederick Attakumah, Corporate Affairs Executive of TSX listed Assonko Gold, and former Managing Director of Anglo Gold Ashanti, Obuasi, and Mr Sebastian Spio-Garbrah, Managing Director of Toronto headquartered global risk advisory boutique DaMina Advisors, and a director of the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business.

Both Chambers have agreed to jointly facilitate Ghana-Canada Trade and Investment promotion in the years ahead. Over a dozen companies from Ghana seeking investors from Canada attended the TSX event.