Fire guts Fomena Amass in Ashanti Region

Fire this dawn gutted the Fomena T.I Ahmadiyya Senior High School (AMASS) in the Ashanti Region leaving students helpless.

This is the third time in the year the school has experienced fires of this nature.

The students have been forced to sleep in their computer laboratories and libraries as the fire has razed down their dormitories and personal belongings running into millions of cedis.

Some of the belongings destroyed in the fire include: chop boxes, trunks, text books, exercise books and other items.

Ultimate News has gathered that the fire service is yet to present a report to the school authorities as to the cause of the last fire.

The frustrated students and management are calling on the government, churches and individuals to come to their aid.

So far no casualties have been recorded.