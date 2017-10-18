Fidelity, others to manage Government’s GHC6bn bond for energy sector debt

Business News of Wednesday, 18 October 2017

The total bond is the cedi equivalent of about $2.5 billion <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508322783_0_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Investors in Ghana are being invited to bid for GHC 6 billion in bonds to refinance the Energy Sector Debts.

A release issued by the fund managers, Fidelity Bank Ghana Limited, Standard Chartered Bank and Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited said the 7-year and 10-year benchmark-sized, nominal fixed-rate Ghana cedi-denominated bonds will be listed and traded on the Ghana Fixed Income Market of the Ghana Stock Exchange will be subject to market conditions.

“E.S.L.A. Plc (unrated) an independent special purpose company established and sponsored by the Republic of Ghana acting through the Ministry of Finance (rated B3, Stable (Moody’s) / B-, Positive (S&P) / B, Stable (Fitch)), has appointed Standard Chartered Bank, Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited and Fidelity Bank Ghana limited to arrange a series of fixed-income investor meetings in London and Accra, commencing on October 19th 2017. Co-Managers on the mandate are Temple Investments and GCB Bank,” the release said in part.

Notice to Qualified Investors in Ghana in Relation to the Offer and Listing of Bonds of Up to GHS 6 Billion Senior Unsecured Notes Backed by Irrevocable Assignment of EDRL Receipts under a GHS 10 Billion Bond Issuance Programme to Refinance Legacy Energy Sector Debts.

E.S.L.A. Plc (unrated) an independent special purpose company established and sponsored by the Republic of Ghana acting through the Ministry of Finance (rated B3, Stable (Moody’s) / B-, Positive (S&P) / B, Stable (Fitch)), has appointed Standard Chartered Bank, Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited and Fidelity Bank Ghana limited to arrange a series of fixed-income investor meetings in London and Accra, commencing on October 19th 2017. Co-Managers on the mandate are Temple Investments and GCB Bank.

New 7 year and 10 year benchmark-sized, nominal fixed-rate GHS-denominated bonds, with payments in GHS, documented under Ghana SEC regulations to be listed and traded on the Ghana Fixed Income Market of the Ghana Stock Exchange will follow, subject to market conditions.

The Representatives for E.S.L.A. Plc will be:

• Mr. Samuel Arkhurst – Non Executive Director and Chief Economics Officer and Director of Debt Management Division,Ministry of Finance

• Mr. Amanor Dodoo–Senior Partner with KPMG (KPMG in Ghana has been appointed as the Administrator of E.S.L.A. Plc)

Representatives for the Republic of Ghana will be:

• Hon. Charles Adu Boahen– Hon. Deputy Minister for Finance,Ministry of Finance

• Hon. Joseph Cudjoe– Hon. Deputy Minister for Energy, Ministry of Energy

• Mrs. Cynthia Arthur – Head, Financing & Investor Relations, Debt Management DivisionMinistry of Finance

• Mr. KwameAdu Okyere-Mensuo- Head Energy Risk Management, Debt Management Division, Ministry of Finance

• Mr. Charles Owusu- Technical Advisor- Energy, Oil & Gas, Ministry of Finance

The Roadshow Schedule will be as Follows:

• Thursday, October 19th: London

• Monday, October 23rd: Accra

• Offer Opens: Week starting October 23rd

Please visit www.eslaplc.com for more details.

