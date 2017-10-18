ETI and SCB pulls indices levels down

Business News of Wednesday, 18 October 2017
Source: Databank Research
The equities market indices closed today’s trading session on a lower level weighed down by price declines in Ecobank Transnational and Standard Chartered Bank.
The Ghana Stock Exchange’s Composite Index (GSE-CI) declined marginally by 0.46 points to ~1,317 points while the Databank Stock Index (DSI) retreated by 10.53 points to ~29,784 points.
The year-to-date returns of the GSE-CI and the DSI are recorded at 37.12% and 33.36% respectively.
A total of 215,332 shares valued at GH¢149,463 exchanged hands on the bourse.
Ecobank Transnational and Starwin Products emerged the most actively traded stocks, accounting for ~75% of the aggregate volume of shares traded.
The market capitalization of the Ghana Stock Exchange was thus recorded at ~GH¢ 58,248 million.
6 counters advanced in price while 2 counters declined in price. Total Petroleum Ghana, the best performer of the day, gained 5Gp to GH¢2.66.
CAL Bank increased by 4Gp to settle at GH¢1.05 while PBC Ltd. inched up by 1Gp to 6Gp.
Ecobank Ghana and Ghana Oil Company edged up by 3Gp each to GH¢7.43 and GH¢2.46 respectively.
Standard Chartered Bank topped the laggard’s chart. The counter lost 10Gp to GH¢19.56.
SIC Insurance Company shed 2Gp to 10Gp while Ecobank Transnational Inc. trimmed 1Gp to settle at 18Gp.