ESLA announces new bond | Business News 2017-10-17

Business News of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

Source: www.eslaplc.com

2017-10-17

Notice to Qualified Investors in Ghana in relation to the Offer and Listing of Bonds of Up to GHS 6 Billion Senior Unsecured Notes Backed by Irrevocable Assignment of EDRL Receipts under a GHS 10 Billion Bond Issuance Programme to Refinance Legacy Energy Sector Debts.

E.S.L.A. Plc (unrated) an independent special purpose company established and sponsored by the Republic of Ghana acting through the Ministry of Finance (rated B3, Stable (Moody’s) / B-, Positive (S&P) / B, Stable (Fitch)), has appointed Standard Chartered Bank, Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited and Fidelity Bank Ghana limited to arrange a series of fixed-income investor meetings in London and Accra, commencing on October 19th 2017. Co-Managers on the mandate are Temple Investments and GCB Bank.

New 7 year and 10 year benchmark-sized, nominal fixed-rate GHS-denominated bonds, with payments in GHS, documented under Ghana SEC regulations to be listed and traded on the Ghana Fixed Income Market of the Ghana Stock Exchange will follow, subject to market conditions.

The Representatives for E.S.L.A. Plc will be:

• Mr. Samuel Arkhurst – Non Executive Director and Chief Economics Officer and Director of Debt Management Division, Ministry of Finance

• Mr. Amanor Dodoo – Senior Partner with KPMG (KPMG in Ghana has been appointed as the Administrator of E.S.L.A. Plc)

Representatives for the Republic of Ghana will be:



• Hon. Charles Adu Boahen – Hon. Deputy Minister for Finance, Ministry of Finance

• Hon. Joseph Cudjoe – Hon. Deputy Minister for Energy, Ministry of Energy



• Mrs. Cynthia Arthur – Head, Financing & Investor Relations, Debt Management Division Ministry of Finance



• Mr. Kwame Adu Okyere-Mensuo- Head Energy Risk Management, Debt Management Division, Ministry



• of Finance



• Mr. Charles Owusu- Technical Advisor- Energy, Oil & Gas, Ministry of Finance

The Roadshow Schedule will be as Follows:



• Thursday, October 19th: London



• Monday, October 23rd: Accra



• Offer Opens: Week starting October 23rd