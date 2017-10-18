Ensure every Ghanaian has access to potable water – Ahi to government

General News of Wednesday, 18 October 2017

The Ranking Member of the Works and Housing Committee of the Parliament of Ghana, Sampson Ahi, is urging the government to do whatever it could to ensure that all the citizenry have access to potable water.

He said he finds it so disturbing why about a quarter of the population in Ghana does not have access to potable water, especially, as the world celebrates Global Hand washing Day.

“Mr. Speaker, as we speak, there are about 25% of our population who don’t have access to clean water. So, the question then is how will Ghanaians who form part of this 25% who don’t have access to potable water participate in this important exercise?” he quizzed.

Ahi who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bodi made this observation, Tuesday, when contributing to a statement made on the floor of the House by the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Kofi Adda, on the occasion of Global Handwashing Day.

Kofi Adda had urged Ghanaians to put sanitation and personal hygiene in their proper perspectives, noting that the provision by the state of adequate supply of quality water and improved sanitation alone are not enough.

“Our individual lifestyles do matter. Personal hygiene practices such as washing with soap, before and after meals, as well as after group functions are all essential complements to the availability of water and sanitation facilities,” he noted.

He, therefore, appealed to Ghanaians to make hand washing with soap a top priority in their daily activities, stressing “let us all resolve today, to promote a future Ghana where hand washing with soap at all times is readily accepted and practiced by all. Hand washing with soap should be a way of life for all of us.”

Global Hand washing Day is an annual global advocacy day dedicated to increasing awareness and understanding about the importance of hand washing with soap and clean running water as an effective and affordable way to prevent diseases and save lives. It is an opportunity to design, test, and replicate creative ways to encourage people to wash their hands with soap at critical times.

The Day is celebrated on October 15 of each year. This year’s celebration was under the theme ‘Our Hands, Our Future’.

Ahi commenting further said it is important for Ghanaians to work harder to educate themselves about the need to change their attitude, especially, in traditional homes where the norm has always been the use of soap for washing clothes and bathing purposes.

“Mr. Speaker, if you go to most traditional homes, soap is used mainly for bathing and then washing clothes. It is not meant for hand washing and woe betides you if you attempt to use soap to wash your hand. It is imperative that as we celebrate this important occasion, we educate ourselves about the importance of washing our hands. Most people believe that it is only when you have attended to nature’s call that you have to wash your hand with soap and clean running water. But as Africans and for that matter Ghanaians, our culture is to associate among ourselves – therefore, we mingle among ourselves during funerals, naming ceremonies and infact, the Christians among us will agree with me that on Sundays when we go to church service, the Reverend Father or Pastor will request for handshaking to show a sign of peace and love among ourselves which means that even after church service, when you go back to the house you have to wash your hands with soap and clean running water,” he noted.

He called the Ministry of Education to collaborate with the Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation to ensure that they provide basins in all basic schools to enable the pupils to start practicing the art of washing their hands with soap and clean water after break hours.