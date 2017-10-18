Eastern Region ups industrialization drive

General News of Wednesday, 18 October 2017

Efforts at attracting more businesses to the Eastern Region had gathered momentum with the swearing of an eight-member of the Steering Committee of the Regional Investment Coordination for Sustainable Industrial Programme.

The committee brings together people from both the public and private sectors.

Mr. Eric Kwakye Darfour, the Regional Minister, urged the members to go the extra mile to get investors to establish in the area to create jobs and wealth for the people.

They should efficiently coordinate and direct the industrial development of the region, he added.

This, he indicated, would require working closely with the municipal and district assemblies to design attractive investment packages woo investors.

Mr. Stephen Darko, Chief Executive Officer of Generics Company Limited and an International Investment Consultant, said they would focus on tourism, agriculture and agro processing, real estate, financial services, manufacturing and Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

They would also give consideration to the construction of an airport, fresh food market, international convention centre, industrial city, affordable and luxurious green city apartments.