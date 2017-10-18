Dubai based Philanthropist donates computers to Icodehs Academy

ICODEHS Academy receiving the items <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508334271_586_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A Charitable organization from Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed Bun Rashid Al Matoum Humanitarian and Charity, has donated a quantity of computers to the ICODEHS Academy at Baatsonaa, Spintex in Accra.

The items were presented by Islamic Council for Development and Humanitarian Services [ICODEHS] on behalf of the donors to enable the students of the school to have practical learning in ICT and computer studies.

Students and teachers of the school revealed that before the donation was made, the school which has 500 students had only three computers, not enough to meet the needs of the school.

They thanked the donor organization and Chairman of ICODEHS Sheikh Mustapha Ibrahim for the kind gesture and promised that due to the large number of computers donated to the school, the students would study hard to pass their examinations [theory and practical] in ICT and Computer Studies.

