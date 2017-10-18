Digital address system will ease access to finance – Akufo-Addo

Business News of Wednesday, 18 October 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

2017-10-18

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508340594_533_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the Digital Property Address System will help solve many of Ghana’s problems including removing bottlenecks in accessing loans for even the lowliest in society.

“The Digital Address System also means that the ‘koko’ seller will be able to meet the basic requirement to access loan facilities from a bank”, the president said at the launch of the system on Wednesday, 18 October.

“With this new system, every property in Ghana will have an address and can be accounted for,” he added.

“With this new system, the location of the blue kiosk, the ‘waakye’ seller or the ‘koko’ seller will have an address,” Nana Akufo-Addo said, adding: “The Property Addressing System also means that the ‘koko’ seller can now open a bank account.”

Nana Akufo-Addo said: “Today marks the end of an era and the beginning of a new one. We are launching a solution to our problems because it’s a trustworthy database of addresses.”

The $2.5million GPS-based system was designed by indigenous IT firm Vokacom.

It has already been used to collate over 16 billion addresses so far.