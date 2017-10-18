Digital Address System dawn of a new era – Akufo-Addo

General News of Wednesday, 18 October 2017
Source: Starrfmonline.com
President Akufo-Addo has said the newly launched national digital property address system will solve the country’s over four decades of addressing problems.
The location-based system will provide an effective means of addressing every location to facilitate the implementation of key government policies.
Vokacom, a Ghanaian Information Technology firm, designed the system at the cost of 2.5 million dollars. The digital address system will be a precursor to the National Identification Authority’s Ghana card.
Speaking at the launch of the system Wednesday, President Akufo-Addo said, “Today marks the end of an era and the beginning of a new one. We are launching a solution to our locations and addressing problems.
“This will ultimately, change the way we do business. The project born from a partnership of the Ministry of Communications and Ghana Post will give the country a trustworthy database of addressing.”
He said the last time Ghana attempted to development comprehensive address and postcode system was in 1974, some four decades earlier but failed.