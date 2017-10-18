Digital Address System dawn of a new era – Akufo-Addo

General News of Wednesday, 18 October 2017

Source: Starrfmonline.com

2017-10-18

President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has said the newly launched national digital property address system will solve the country’s over four decades of addressing problems.

The location-based system will provide an effective means of addressing every location to facilitate the implementation of key government policies.

Vokacom, a Ghanaian Information Technology firm, designed the system at the cost of 2.5 million dollars. The digital address system will be a precursor to the National Identification Authority’s Ghana card.

Speaking at the launch of the system Wednesday, President Akufo-Addo said, “Today marks the end of an era and the beginning of a new one. We are launching a solution to our locations and addressing problems.

“This will ultimately, change the way we do business. The project born from a partnership of the Ministry of Communications and Ghana Post will give the country a trustworthy database of addressing.”

He said the last time Ghana attempted to development comprehensive address and postcode system was in 1974, some four decades earlier but failed.

قالب وردپرس

Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR