CVM calls for immediate transfer of NDC ”mafia cartels” at NLA

General News of Wednesday, 18 October 2017

2017-10-18

A group calling themselves Concerned Voters Movement has asked the Director General of National Lotteries Authority (NLA) to immediately transfer staffs suspected to be sympathizers of the outgone NDC.

According to the group certain individuals were employed last year by the past Mahama-led and are suspected of being supporters of the now opposition National Democratic Congress.

Group’s founder, Mr Razak Opoku in a statement read during a press briefing on Wednesday has given the National Lotteries Authority a deadline of 31st October 2017 to transfer all NDC employers working with the commission. He posited that the individuals do not share in the vision of the current president as such their presence would not help in the implementation of the new administration’s policies.

He stated; ‘’even though we have seized fire and decided to support the NLA boss to succeed, we have given him till the 31st October, 2017 to transfer all the NDC ‘’Mafia cartel’s’’ still working with the NLA because their continuous stay is at the detriment to the nation. Failure to do so, we shall re-activate our pressure on the NLA.”

Several government employees have also been shown the exit since the Akufo-Addo led administration got into power. Earlier this year, The National Service Secretariat withdrew the appointments of National Service Staffs whose recruitments were done in December 2016.

In February this year, Mr Nathaniel Otoo resigned as CEO of NHIA due to change in government. Heads of other state owned institutions have also either resigned or been asked to proceed on indefinite leave by President Akufo-Addo since he took office on January 7, 2017.

Workers at other state institutions like Bureau of National Investigation, National Security, COCOBOD, BOST and others have all had their fair share of the Akufo-Addo-led government’s policy of layoffs.