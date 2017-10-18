CID boss’ exit signals fresh Akufo-Addo war against land guards – Ken Agyapong

General News of Wednesday, 18 October 2017

Tough-talking Assin North MP has vowed to defend his accusation against COP Bright Oduro insisting, he is complicit in the cover-up of land guards.

“Bright Oduro, from today till God calls us both to eternity, he can never deny that he was not involved with land guards,” he said on Adom TV, Tuesday.

The accusation is believed to be the reason behind his premature retirement from the service after the Inspector-General of Police, David Asante-Apeatu directed him to hand over to his deputy.

The Director of the Criminal Investigations Department who had clocked up 29 years service experience, was due to retire in January 2018, but was pushed to “proceed on leave” in a one-sentence memo from the IGP Tuesday.

The unhappy Commissioner of Police responding to the allegations for the first time, told Joy News’ Seth Kwame Boateng it is beneath his professional dignity to be associated with land guards.

He said he is collecting tapes containing the accusations from the Lawmaker and could sue the firebrand.

Kennedy Agyapong who has been on a crusade against COP Bright Oduro for months said he reported the conduct of the CID boss to the National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah.

“I will never lie. I have the documents…he can never disentangle himself from his involvement with land guards”.

He said there are several land cases at East Legon police station that prove the CID boss was complicit in the forceful harassment of landowners by hired thugs.

He said the CID boss was “throwing his weight about” at the police headquarters in the light of allegations of complicity.

But his sudden retirement from the service proves that President Nana Akufo-Addo government is determined to root out the menace of land guards.

“Under Nana Akufo-Addo presidency, no land guard can throw his weight about…we will change the system.”