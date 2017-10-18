CID boss’ dismissal long overdue – Kennedy Agyapong

General News of Wednesday, 18 October 2017

The dismissal of the Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service is long overdue, Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, has said.

Mr Agyapong has been a harsh critic of COP Bright Oduro who was recently asked by his superiors to proceed on leave.

According to Mr Agyapong, COP Oduro has been supporting and protecting land guards.

Mr Oduro, on the other hand, has denied the allegations and accused Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, and Mr Agyapong of being behind his dismissal.

According to him, Mr Kan-Dapaah bought into the allegations of Mr Agyapong to hound him out without an iota of evidence.

Speaking to Adom TV on Wednesday, 18 October, Mr Agyapong said there is too much evidence against Mr Oduro as far as the protection of land guards is concerned. To him, the CID chief should have been fired a long time ago.