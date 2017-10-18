CFAO Ghana awarded for Outstanding Performance in 1st year of operations

Business News of Wednesday, 18 October 2017

Source: Edem Yaw Ayikoe

CFAO Ghana receiving the award <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508334903_769_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

CFAO Ghana Ltd, official distributor of Suzuki, Mitsubishi and Citroën vehicles in Ghana, has been awarded by Suzuki Motor Corporation for its “Outstanding Performance in First Year of Operations”.

CFAO beat other distributors from Ghana, Africa and Asia to win the coveted award for “Outstanding Performance in First Year of Operations” at an awards ceremony organised by Suzuki Motor Corporation in India.

The ceremony was held to celebrate the performance of Suzuki distributors worldwide with respect to sales, aftersales and the building of the brand image of Suzuki in 2016.

Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa, Mr. Koichi Suzuki and Mr. Shashank Srivsatava, the Executive Vice President, Department General Manager for Middle East Africa Automobile Department and Executive Director for International Marketing respectively at Suzuki Motor Corporation presented the special award to the CFAO Ghana team led by Mr. Augustin d’Yvoire.

The Suzuki team was very impressed by the performance of the CFAO Ghana team who recently opened a state-of-the-art Suzuki showroom in Airport, Accra. This outlet is the first of its kind in Africa dedicated towards the exhibition of the three main activities of the Japanese manufacturer: automobiles, motorcycles and marine.

CFAO has sold over 750 units of Suzuki vehicles to over 600 unique new customers since the introduction of “Suzuki by CFAO” in 2016.

Mr. Augustin d’Yvoire, General Manager for CFAO Ghana Ltd, who received the award on behalf of the company, attributed CFAO’s exceptional performance in 2016 to its dedication to overall customer satisfaction. This is in line with the company’s goal of becoming the “No. 1 Customer Service Friendly company in Ghana”. He also praised Suzuki Motor Corporation for offering a large range of affordable yet robust vehicles into the Ghanaian market.

Starting at only 7,900 USD, the range of new Suzuki vehicles offered by CFAO Ghana comprises of several passenger cars, SUVs, a panel van as well as a small pick-up truck which can load up to 750kg.