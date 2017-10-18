Akufo-Addo’s government is the best since Fourth Republic – Prof. Adei

General News of Wednesday, 18 October 2017

Dean of Faculty of Arts and Sciences at the Ashesi University College, Prof. Stephen Adei says the Akufo-Addo government has distinguished itself as the best since the nation returned to constitutional rule.

According to him, the administration of Nana Akufo-Addo after being in office for under a year has rolled out some desirable policies that will transform the country.

The President on Wednesday launched National Digital Property and Addressing System expected to improve business transactions in the country.

The new addressing system brings to an end, the era when Ghanaians use landmarks to give directions to the location of a property.

The National Digital Property and Addressing System is one of the three initiatives government has outlined to complete the formalisation of the economy.

The first one was the Ghana Card which was launched last month to capture the data of all Ghanaians in the country and abroad. The registration is expected to commence in November 2017.

The last initiative is the interoperability system, which is expected to enable customers to transfer money easily across various networks which President Akufo-Addo said will be launched in November.

Speaking on the Super Morning Show on Joy FM Wednesday, Prof. Adei, who could not hide his admiration for the Akufo-Addo administration said: “I have no position about the negative performance of Akufo-Addo’s government.”



“…since the fourth republic in the first year of their term, I think Akufo-Addo’s government has done the best [with] how they have started,” the former Rector of Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) observed.

He told Kojo Yankson, host of the programme that the President’s “policies are the best,” reiterating a comment he made prior to the 2016 elections that Akufo-Addo, then opposition leader, “represented the best option of leadership for Ghana.”