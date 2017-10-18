Africa ICT Expo’17: Ghana’s youth encouraged to provide IT solutions for agriculture

Business News of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

Director of Growth, Development, and Research at Farmline, Worlali Senyo has tasked the youth to take advantage of the new technology era to create development systems that will enhance agriculture in Africa.

Speaking at the 2017 edition of Africa IT Expo, Mr Senyo indicated that the context of Information Communication Technology adds value to agricultural modernisation.

According to him, ‘’e-Agriculture’’ system has been considered a complimentary module to the existing traditional system of farming (the cutlass and hoe approach) which has been available to farmers.

Explaining the current poor access to information by farmers, he said, a large percent of farmers had no access to a reliable source of information on agriculture adding that, the youth should participate in the formation of a system, which provides solutions to reach small and marginal farmers.

‘’Looking at the inefficiencies we have in our country, young people do not necessarily need a background in agriculture to support, rather they should partner with the right teams to provide excellent solutions to the market’’ he said.

He identified that the delivery of agricultural information and knowledge services such as market prices, extension services, technology, policies, programmes and projects using the internet and related technologies helps farmers to access best agricultural practices that could support their businesses as well as create job opportunities for people.

He however asked the youth to support and take advantage of market-driven value chain opportunities in Ghana.